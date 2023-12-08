Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Marcellus Fletcher

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week this week is Marcellus Fletcher.

Marcellus, a 10th grader, is the son of Michael Fletcher and Jeani Fletcher. Teachers recognize his positive attitude, academic commitment, and jovial demeanor as primary elements of his presence at ACHS. “Marcellus brings positivity and humor to our school. He is friendly and funny and dedicated to being at, and making an impact on, school. He had 100% attendance for the month of November!” states one staff member. Another teacher says “He is an excellent Arapaho speaker. He pays attention in class, finishes all his assignments and helps other students around him. He wants to learn more than I am teaching and asks questions about things that interest him. He is a huge asset to my class. He is respectful, kind and courteous to others.” Other comments tout his motivation as a student and ready participation as outstanding qualities as well.

At ACHS, Marcellus is active with the Food Distribution program, Bring Change to Mind, and served as a student ambassador for the school district’s visit from Christian Wassana. He received a Culture award already this school year as an Outstanding Student in Arapaho Language. When he’s not at school, Marcellus enjoys playing basketball, driving, visiting with friends and cousins, and following the YouTube channel Throttle. Not surprisingly, he plans to pursue a career as an auto mechanic when he graduates from high school. Well earned, Marcellus!