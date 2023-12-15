Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Leon Behan

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Leon Behan is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!



Leon is a 10th grade student at ACHS, and the son of Leon Behan Sr. and Windy C’Hair. “Leon is always prepared for class and has his work done. Because he is quiet, I think sometimes he gets overlooked for the stellar student that he is. Leon is also always polite and respectful and is always there to help his friends,” writes a nominating teacher. Regardless of his reserved nature, Leon is quite active at ACHS in both the Food Distribution Program and Bring Change to Mind. He has consistently been on quarterly honor rolls and is a strong student in all subject areas. Peers recognize Leon as a supportive and encouraging friend, and his presence at ACHS is truly appreciated by all. When not in school Leon takes an interest in video games, movies, and music. After high school Leon plans to attend CWC and major in Engineering. Congratulations Leon!

