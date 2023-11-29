Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Lakota Felter

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week is Lakota Felter!

A senior at ACHS, Lakota is the youngest of Robert Felter Sr. and Bridget Oldman’s 4 children. He is being recognized for his focus and dedication to his academics, and has overcome some obstacles and challenges to truly excel! Nominating teachers cite his tremendous work ethic, diligence and dedication in defining his success. “Lakota is a young man of few words but much action. He is always prepared for class and works independently without reminders. He has a great sense of humor and is a real joy to have in class” stated one teacher.

Lakota is active at ACHS with the Food Distribution program, and takes joy and pride in helping out his community in this way. Outside of school he enjoys spending time with his family, playing video games, hunting, and fishing. After graduating Lakota plans to attend college to become an architect. Keep up the great work, Lakota!

