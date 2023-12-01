Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Kylah Rhodes

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The ACHS Student of the Week is Kylah Rhodes!

Kylah is a 9th grade student at ACHS, and has become a positive leader and contributor to the her school’s climate. She is being honored for her commitment to academic success and her helpful spirit when it comes to her classmates. “Kylah is always engaged in the classroom and completes her work. She is very helpful to the other students in class in getting their work done as well, and is always ready and willing to participate in discussions and projects,” said one nominating teacher.

Kylah is the daughter of Matthew Rhodes and Andrea Blackburn. She loves basketball and plays every chance she has, but also enjoys hanging out at home with her family and her dogs. She is also a track athlete, and has been previously honored for outstanding school attendance. Kylah plans to attend college in Colorado after graduating high school, and hopes to pursue a career as a lawyer. Well done, Kylah!