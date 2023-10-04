Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Julianna Monroe

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week is Julianna Monroe.

Julianna is the daughter of Levi and Miranda Monroe, and a sophomore at Arapaho Charter High School. She is a 3.5+ Honor Roll student, and excels in the classroom in all subject areas. Julianna is active in the school’s chapter of Bring Change to Mind, and always a willing and enthusiastic participant when it comes to school functions and activities. Most recently she helped spearhead the Junior Class 50/50 raffle fundraising effort by achieving the highest number of tickets sold. She always has a ready smile, and is very kind and respectful to all those around her. Teachers describe her as engaged, diligent, humble and helpful. In her spare time Julianna enjoys volleyball and helping her family members, and she plans to attend Job Corps upon graduating from high school. Well deserved, Julianna!

