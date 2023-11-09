Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Jai’ron Rhodes

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Jai’ron Rhodes is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!

Jai’ron is a senior at ACHS, and the son of Mark Rhodes, Shanelle Friday, and Tamara Warren. He is a rock star in the classroom, boasting straight A’s here in the 2nd quarter and a consistent presence on his schools’ honor rolls. Teachers tout his engagement with and enthusiasm for learning as hallmarks of his academic success.Beyond the classroom, Jai’ron has emerged as a leader and active student body member at ACHS this year. One nominating teacher stated “Jai’ron works hard in all of his classes, and is the first to step up when answering questions or involving others. He took initiative to become ACHS student body President, and gets involved in whatever he can to help ACHS become a better place. He is kind, funny, a leader, and a great role model for others.” He is also a member of ACHS’s Bring Change to Mind club.

Jai’ron is also an accomplished athlete, participating in Football, Basketball and Track throughout his high school career. He has garnered MVP and all-conference awards as an athlete as well. Outside of school, he enjoys hanging out with his cousins and siblings, working out, and camping when the weather is warm. After graduation Jai’ron plans to attend college or Job Corp to train for his future career. Way to go, Jai’ron!

