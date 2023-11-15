Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Alissah C’Hair

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Alissah C’Hair is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!

Alissah is the daughter of Miranda Bement and an 11th grade student at ACHS. She is being recognized for her solid academic performance this year and her dedication to her native culture and heritage. Earlier this fall Alissah created fantastic artwork for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation to promote awareness for the remembrance and proudly declare that Every Child Matters. She also created a poster for Red Ribbon Week – indeed she is an excellent artist and names Art as one of her favorite classes.A

nominating teacher said “Alissah works hard in class to get her work done. Alissah is proud of her heritage and represents her culture well in a variety of ways at school and in the community.” She will be playing basketball this winter, and loves the outdoors. In her spare time she enjoys hunting and fishing, reading fiction, and listening to her favorite musical artist – Fawn Wood. After graduating high school Alissah plans to attend college to become a nurse. Congratulations, Alissah!