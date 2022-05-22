Arapaho Charter High School graduated 9 Saturday evening

(Arapahoe, WY) – Family and friends gathered in the gymnasium to celebrate the Arapaho Charter High School Class of 2022 at 5 pm on Saturday, May 21st.

Class motto: “Cherish yesterday, live for today, reach for tomorrow.”

The Arapaho Color Guard, Arapahoe School Dancers, and Arapahoe School Drum Group led the graduates in the processional. Elder Ray Underwood provided the Arapaho Blessing after Arapahoe School students recited the Arapaho Pledge.

Principal Katie Law, Superintendent Roy Brown and ACHS Board of Directors Chairwoman Leslie Spoonhunter all spoke during the ceremony. Principal Katie Law (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Superintendent Roy Brown (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) ACHS Board of Directors Chairwoman Leslie Spoonhunter (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

Senior Alexis Hutchinson was named ACHS Student of the Year. Katie Law recognizes Alexis Hutchinson as ACHS Student of the Year (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The JOM Parent Committee also recognized three students who graduated from 8th grade at Arapahoe Schools and continued their education at ACHS: Alexis Hutchinson, Esperanza Lopez and Donavan Underwood. It was noted this is the first time there have ever been three students. JOM Parent Committee (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The ACHS Class of 2022 includes: Tehya Arthur, Carly Benally, Alexis Hutchinson, Esperanza Lopez, Nevaeh Norse, Lawrencia “Josita” Oldman, Tristan Oldman, Donavan Underwood, and Gabrielle Whiteman. Click to Enlarge

Congratulations! 🎓🎉🎓🎉