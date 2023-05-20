(Arapahoe, WY) – The Arapaho Charter High School Class of 2023 graduated today, May 20 in front of friends and family in the Arapahoe Elementary Gymnasium at 1 pm.

Welcoming everyone was ACHS Principal Katie Law, followed by remarks from Superintendent Roy Brown and Board of Directors Chairman Pat Moss. Katie Law Roy Brown Pat Moss

They all spoke highly of the graduating class, which is one of the largest ACHS has ever had, and wished them all the best of luck on their next steps in life.

Advertisement

Class Motto: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Class Flower: White Rose

Class Song: “Congratulations” by Post Malone

The graduating class included: Shalayna Blackburn, Kaden Coles, Delmer Duran, Virginia Friday, Katelynn Gardner, Tyson Howe, Lorena Juarez, Sophia Medina, Trevor Oldman, Kylee Perry, Misty Richards, Jonathan Underwood and Ke’Shawn Washington.

Advertisement