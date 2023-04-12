April is Alcohol Awareness Month

According to the 2022 Prevention Needs Assessment, 47.68% of Fremont County middle and high school youth had been at community events where adults were drunk or intoxicated. Of the 34.97% of middle and high school youths who have used alcohol, 69.54% say their last drink came from parents, a friend’s parents or another adult over the age of 21.

Remember;

Teaching children about the dangers of underage drinking is an important step in raising responsible tweens & teenagers. Short, frequent discussions can have a real impact on your child’s decisions about alcohol. Family support and communication are key.

Conversation and family activities can go hand in hand. Plan something fun for the whole family. There are always a variety of healthy activities available. Play a board game, watch a movie, help them with their homework, take a walk. And soon the weather will be nice enough for family campouts and fishing!

What you do is as important as what you say. Setting a good example by not drinking or simply drinking responsibly shows that you practice what you preach. What you do impacts your child more than you might think. Children watch their parents and form habits by what they see every day at home.

Take the time, make the effort, and use the Sources of Strength that surround you. Family support + healthy activities will get the ball rolling.

Learn more about underage drinking—and what you can do to prevent it—at StopAlcoholAbuse.gov/CommunitiesTalk. You can also visit Fremont County Prevention Program online for resources on underage drinking.