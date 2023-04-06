April 7th Lander Blood Drive still has appointments – Schedule today and save a life tomorrow!

Join Sagewest on April 7th in Lander for the next Vitalant blood drive.
A blood donation is a great way to give back to the community and have a positive impact on the health of your neighbors. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.
To schedule an appointment, please click the link below or reach out to Kati Anderson at 307-857-5296 for assistance.
Lander – April 7 – Make An Appointment
Donors are eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card from Vitalant.