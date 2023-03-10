April 25 sentencing date set for local man after jury found him guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

County 10 Staff
(Lander, WY) – An April 25 sentencing hearing has been set for 44-year-old Benjamin Wilson, following review of a Pre-Sentence Investigation Report to be submitted by March 30.

The report and hearing were ordered after a jury trial took place from January 23 to 25 in Fremont County, which resulted in a guilty conviction.

Wilson was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree for a reported assault involving a victim under the age of 16 that took place in Natrona County between January 2015 and December 2018.

Sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

Wilson’s sentencing hearing will take place on April 25.

County 10 will provide updates on that hearing, which can be found here.

