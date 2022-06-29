Approved budgets, ARPA funds, and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 28. The following is a recap of the meeting.

A memorandum of understanding among the Boards of County Commissioners of the State of Wyoming regarding the Congressional Tour Initiative was approved.

A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Plan change document was approved, effective July 1, 2022, for various changes to the plan document.

The Board reauthorized the ARPA allocation for the Fremont County Fairgrounds and County building paving project from $700,000 to $920,000.

Mustang Meadows Subdivision Lots 27, 28, 29 & 30 re-subdivision, lots 29A & 30A re-subdivision was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

The Commission approved the Wind River Visitor’s Council FY 2022-23 budget.

The Commission approved the Fremont County health benefit plan contribution rates for FY 2022-23.

The FY 2022-23 Fremont County budget was approved at 10 mills rather than 12 mills. Click here to read a statement from Chair Travis Becker.

The E-911 surcharge rate of $.75 per each traditional and wireless line was approved for the upcoming fiscal year.