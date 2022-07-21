Appointments, approvals, and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners held their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19. Below is a recap of the meeting.

A residential approach/access permit for Country Acres property owned by Gary Fabrizius was approved.

A residential approach/access permit for 432 N. Hidden Valley Road owned by Doug Wilkinson was approved.

A grant agreement between the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Fremont County to be used to fund activities designed to prevent the use, misuse, or abuse or tobacco, alcohol, or controlled substances, and activities designed to prevent suicide through the Community Prevention Grant Program was approved.

A contract between the Wyoming Department of Family Services and Fremont County Board of County Commissioners to provide services for the Community Juvenile Services Board was approved.

A Federal Highway Administration, Federal Lands Highway Modification 001 Agreement with Fremont County in cooperation with the Town of Dubois to add the full scope of work and the required local matching funds and revises the period of performance on the Horse Creek Project was approved.

An agreement between Fremont County Government and 71 Construction to remove and replace the existing parking lot at the Fremont County Fairgrounds located at 1010 Fairground Road was approved.

A malt beverage permit to Absaroka Ranch, LLC for their July 15, 2022 Music in the Mountains event was ratified by the County Commissioners.

A malt beverage permit to Absaroka Ranch, LLC for the July 23, 2022, Cink wedding was approved by the County Commissioners.

A malt beverage permit to Absaroka Ranch, LLC for the September 3, 2022, Babcock wedding was approved by the County Commissioners.

The bid for Youth Camp Solar System in the amount of $148,382 was approved by the Commissioners with funding to come from the American Rescue Funds Plan.

A contract between Fremont County Government and Fremont Counseling making them the single point of responsibility to identify those qualifying for emergency detention, make referrals for placement, intervene and coordinate with community or regional resources prior to and after an emergency detention was approved.

A Transportation Alternatives Program Application between WYDOT and Fremont County Transportation in the amount of $1,131,125 with a local match of $118,875 for a total project cost of $1,250,000 to be used to repair the Darcie M. Zimmer Memorial Trail on N. 8 th St. W. Riverton was approved.

A Transportation Alternatives Program Application between WYDOT and Fremont County Transportation in the amount of $249,299.95 with a local match of $26,200.05 for a total project cost of $275,500 to be used as planning for the North Second Street, Tweed Lane and Lower North Fork Roads around Lander for multi-modal use purposes was approved.

A contract between the State of Wyoming, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Victim Services and Fremont County Attorney Victim Witness Program was approved.

The Museum Board received approval to have a budget hearing to acknowledge receipt of $10,000 from the Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation to be used to acquire and install air conditioning for the Riverton Museum.

A Certificate of Substantial Completion for Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC on the Country Acres Road Reconstruction project was approved.

A catering license for Off the Grid Outdoors, LLC dba the Rustic Pine Tavern for an event at 148 Fir Road on July 30, 2022, was approved pending application and payment of fees.

Pavlos Papadopoulos, Samuel Dahnert, and Polly Hinds were all appointed to 3-year terms on the Historic Preservation Board.

Kimber Janes Tower was appointed to a 3-year term on the Planning Commission. The commission will extend the deadline to receive Solid Waste Disposal District and the Historic Preservation (2 year terms) applications.