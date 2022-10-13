Appointment, rehire authorization and more happened on Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met this week for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 11. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Commissioners appointed Cassie Murray as interim Director of the Fremont County Treatment Courts.

The Library Director was authorized to rehire a part-time, benefitted Library Assistant II Youth Services position in Riverton at 18 hours/week and approved adding two hours to the part-time, benefitted Dubois Lead Librarian position taking it to 32 hours/week.

The Museum Director was authorized to rehire a Maintenance Lead position and the Dubois Museum Collections Manager.