Appointment, MOU and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 15. Below is a recap of their meeting.

The memorandum of understanding was approved between Fremont County Commissioners and the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management regarding plan amendments for the management of greater sage grouse for cooperating agency status.

A committee consisting of Coroner Erin Ivie, Commissioners Clarence Thomas and Mike Jones, Sheriff Ryan Lee and Building Maintenance Supervisor JR Oakley was formed to begin a study for a new coroner office building.

Advertisement

Kyle Anderson was appointed as the Fremont County Health Officer.

Stagner Subdivision was approved, a four lot simple subdivision located approximately 3.5 miles east of Kinnear on Highway 26, adjacent to the Lakeview Gun Club.

Rosewood Hills Subdivision losts 3 & 4 replat was approved to move the lot line of lot 4 to include the area of lot 3 located north of the Cottonwood Ditch. The subdivision is located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Lander off Highway 287.

The vacation of lots 1 and 2 of the Vasco addition to the City of Riverton was approved.

Advertisement

Pursuant to IRS guidelines, the Commissioners voted to adopt a policy to require acquired compensation time off to be liquidated (paid or time off) by December 31, 2022.

The following holidays were set for 2023: New Year’s Day – observed January 2; President’s Day – February 20; Memorial Day – May 29; Independence Day – July 4; Labor Day – September 4; Veterans Day – observed November 10; Thanksgiving Day – November 23; Thanksgiving Friday – November 24; and Christmas – December 25. Columbus Day – October 9, the courthouse will be closed to the public for an in-house training and cleaning day.

The Commission meeting schedule was approved for 2023.

Advertisement

The Commission approved applying for an EMS Regionalization Grant of $1.4 million from the State of Wyoming and a County match of $500,000 for a period of two years to study a pilot program. Match funding will be provided by local assistance and tribal consistency funding.