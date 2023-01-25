Appointment, approval, agreement and more from the Commissioners

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, January 24, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The County’s official public records request designee is Nathan Maxon of the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Jeanna Stewart has been hired as the Fremont County Public Health Nurse Manager.

The agreement between Fremont County and Alexander Excavation, Inc. and the notice to proceed was approved for the Riverview Cutoff Widening and Overlay Project to commence on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Hedges was appointed to a four-year term on the Fremont County MOVE Committee to represent Commissioner District #4.

The Board approved a Quit Claim Deed to the City of Lander, transferring all rights, title and interest in the Tweed Lane right-of-way portion inside the Lander City Limits.

Five unclaimed county warrants were canceled in accordance with W.S. 18-4-106.

