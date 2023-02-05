Applications now open for LOR Foundation’s Field Work initiative

(Fremont County, WY) – Applications are now open for the LOR Foundation’s Field Work initiative. Field Work provides funding for research into innovative solutions to using water in agriculture.

“As the West faces the worst drought in more than 1,200 years, Western farmers and ranchers are on the frontlines of the fight to solve water challenges,” the LOR Foundation said. “Too often, however, funding for innovative techniques that might improve water usage is hard to access and slow to reach the experts on the ground. That’s where LOR’s Field Work initiative comes in.”

Farmers and ranchers in rural parts of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming are eligible for up to $10,000 to implement innovative water projects. Potential projects might include new ideas for water or land-use practices, products, or technologies that change the way water is used on a farm or ranch.

LOR’s goal is to get money quickly into the hands of the people in the field and on the ranch who have the potential solutions—and just need a little help to implement them. The hope is that this real-world research will reveal solutions that can be used throughout the West to grow food while contending with an ever-dwindling water supply.

Learn more and apply at lorfoundation.org/field-work.