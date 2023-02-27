Application deadline for Fremont County Recreation Board grants is March 17

Fremont County Recreation Board announces Grant Applications for the 2023-2024 Funding Year are now being accepted.

Applications available at www.county10recboard.com. They are due back by 5:00 PM, Friday, March 17th, 2023.

Applications can be returned via mail at: Fremont County Recreation Board, PO Box 1782, Lander, WY 82520.

Advertisement

Applications can also be returned in person at these locations: Riverton Location – Inberg Miller, 124 East Main Street, Riverton; Lander Location – Lander Park & Recreation, 405 Fremont St, Lander

Questions? Email us at [email protected]

Community Grants will be awarded / determined on or after July 1, 2023.

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Recreation Board

Advertisement