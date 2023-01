(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking to be somewhat milder, with snow showers ending this morning.

Saturday will be a dry day before the next chance of more widespread snow moves in for Sunday.

High temperatures will range from the upper teens to upper 20’s.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for most, with Shoshoni at -1 degree, and Dubois at 11 degrees. h/t NWSR