Another wonderful year in Wind River Country!

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) is excited to release its 2022 Annual Report. In order to keep Wind River Country’s busy summer months intact, the report is based on the 2022 calendar year, instead of the WRVC’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.

2022 was a record-breaking year for Fremont County lodging tax revenue, which came in at $987,657.02. The previous record was set in 2021 at $967,976.25. $202,985.90 was distributed back to Dubois, Hudson, Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni in the form of Tourism Asset Development (TAD) funds, which were used for numerous projects in each community.

This report contains lots of data from 2022. Please reach out if you’d like any additional information.

Special thanks to the Wind River Visitors Council’s staff and Board of Directors, as well as our partners throughout Wind River Country and all of Wyoming.

Helen Wilson, Executive Director

Wind River Visitors Council

TOURISM ASSET DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (TAD):

The purpose of the TAD program is to provide financial support to communities through the Fremont County lodging tax. The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council distributes 25 percent of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Each community utilizes these funds to help them grow their tourism economy by investing in new, or expanding existing, tourism-related services, events, signage, facilities, attractions, points of interest and promotional activities. The goal is to increase visitor spending by encouraging visitors to stay longer in Wind River Country.

TAD Distributions in 2022:

Dubois

Hudson

Lander

Riverton

Shoshoni

TOTAL TAD Distributions in 2022: $66,925.92

$4,000

$58,137.21

$65,922.77

$8,000

$202,985.90

HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2022:

In addition to marketing to local, state, national and international audiences, the Wind River Visitors Council has also been involved in lots of projects. Some of these are highlighted below.

The Northern Arapaho section was added to the TravelStorys Wind River Indian Reservation audio tour

Lander-South Pass City was designated as a Gateway Community for the Continental Divide Trail

The WRVC sponsored the Wind River Rally, a county-wide event based in Hudson

The New Fly Fisher video, featuring several locations throughout Wind River Country, was released

The WRVC co-sponsored the Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route and film tour

Wyoming’s Wind River Country won the “Remarkable Outdoor Recreation Region” category in Sunset Magazine’s 2022 Travel Awards

Read the article at www.sunset.com/trav-el/2022-sunset-travel-awards.

The WRVC released a drone video to promote Riverton

2022 was a record-breaking lodging tax revenue year in Wind River Country

The WRVC promoted the state’s WY Responsibly campaign, which included the installation of BearSaver recycling bins and bike racks

