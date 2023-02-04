Another dry day across the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today range from 34 degrees in Dubois to 19 degrees in Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Overnight lows will see a similar pattern with a range of temperatures from 23 degrees in Dubois to -5 degrees in Shoshoni.

“A gusty wind will continue from Jeffrey City through Casper. A weather system will bring snow to the west starting Sunday afternoon and spreading eastward at night.”

Check out the graphic below with the expected highs and lows. Click to enlarge the image. h/t NWSR