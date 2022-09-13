Annual Hunting with Heroes happening in Riverton this weekend

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Chapter of the nonprofit Hunting with Heroes Wyoming will host the annual Veterans hunt as well as a community dinner this weekend.

Everyone is invited to the community dinner on Saturday, September 17 to pay tribute and thank the Veterans for their service.

Posting of the colors happens at 6 pm followed by dinner at 6:30 pm. Dinner is free. However, donations are appreciated. This takes place at the North Portal Firehall, 653 N Portal Road.

Quilts of Valor will also have a ceremony for the 12 Veterans who will be hunting this weekend.

Something unique this year is Wyoming PBS will be spotlighting this chapter of Hunting with Heroes for a special on suicide amongst Veterans in the State of Wyoming and so a film crew will be spending the weekend with them.