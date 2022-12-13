Annual financial audit on Dubois council agenda for Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem St.

The agenda includes council consideration of the town’s fiscal year 2021-2022 financial audit.

There are two ordinances on the agenda as well: one amending the public services portion of the town code, and another amending building permit requirements.

Advertisement

The council will also consider three resolutions Wednesday: one amending the town’s personnel handbook, another adopting a statement of investment policy, and a third setting a schedule of fees, charges and assessments.

The council will consider a temporary catering permit for the Rustic Pine Tavern for the VFW state convention to be held Jan. 14 at the Headwaters Community and Convention Center, as well as a business license for Grant Scheer for Wyoming Mercantile USA, 118 E. Ramshorn.

The council will also consider approving the following Tourism Asset Development grant applications:

-Up to $5,350 to Destination Dubois for digital marketing through Hermann Global

-$4,500 to the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center for a Facebook advertising project

-$2,028 to the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center for a Dubois Frontier advertising project

There will be an executive session regarding litigation, after which the council will consider ratifying an offer made by attorney Rick Sollars to resolve litigation regarding a public road.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance.

Meeting minutes are available here.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.

Advertisement