Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser happening Tuesday, February 21st

Elevation Women’s Healthcare welcomes you to fill your stomachs and your community next Tuesday, February 21st down at the Fairgrounds from 5-7pm. Enjoy an array of different soups in a variety of bowl options to benefit the local women’s healthcare program.

Date of Event: February 21, 2023

Time: 5-7pm

Location: Fremont County Fairgrounds

Cost: Families $25/ Adults $10/ Kids $5/ 5 and under FREE

Where to purchase: Abba’s House/ At the door

Abba’s House dba Elevation Women’s Healthcare provides women with “pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, treatment counseling, STI/STD testing, at “no charge” to the client, and a vast array of the training and supplies needed to make an informed choice and beyond.” All of their services are free and confidential.

All of the funds raised at this event will go to help women and their families in need in Fremont County. Tickets are available at Abba’s House and also available the night of the event. Don’t wait too long to get your tickets….they were sold out last year!