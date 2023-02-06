Anna Lee, CNM joins SageWest Health Care

Expands women’s health services available to Fremont County residents

Fremont County, Wyo. (February 6, 2023) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Anna Lee, Certified Nurse Midwife has joined SageWest Health Care and will be offering women’s health services in addition to serving patients at Lander Women’s Care. Anna is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year in an effort to continue the expansion of healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome Anna to SageWest Health Care,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Access to primary care and women’s health is important in promoting good health in our communities, and Anna’s expertise will be important as our hospitals strive to serve our communities’ evolving healthcare needs.”

Anna specializes in women’s health, prenatal care, labor and delivery (with or without epidural), cesarean support, annual wellness screens including pap tests, prenatal genetic testing, postpartum care and family planning. She completed her Master of Nursing at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. Anna is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

Anna is accepting new patients at Lander Women’s Care. To schedule an appointment, call 335-7720.