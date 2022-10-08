An Autumn Tradition

Randy Tucker
Randy Tucker
Riverton 7th grade football {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Riverton 7th grade A and B teams hosted Cody Saturday morning. Cody rolled the Spartans 26-0 in the A game.


Cody's corner intercepted this pass for a touchdown.

Cody blocked this punt into the end zone and recovered it for a touchdown.

