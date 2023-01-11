An appointment, bid approvals, and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 10. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Board accepted a bid from Sentinel Security in the amount of $9,907.00 for the Riverton Circuit Court Office security cameras as one of the building maintenance FY 2021-22 CRF funded projects.

The low bid of $4,496.90 was accepted from Rodney’s Collision and Custom Center for damages to a Fremont County Jail transport van.

Mike Meeker was introduced as the new Building Maintenance Supervisor for Fremont County.

The Fremont County Courthouse ADA restroom and courtroom remodel bid of $700,000.00 from Yeates Construction, Inc. was accepted along with approval of a 3% contingency for budgeting purposes.

A contract between Fremont County and JR Project Management LLC was approved pending liability insurance certification.

The annual Boundary Board meeting was held and Commissioner Chairman Larry Allen was elected as Chairman and Assessor Tara Berg was elected as Secretary of the Board for 2023.

A transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license was approved for FBS & L Hudson, LLC D/B/A Frank’s Butcher Shop and Liquor.

The Fremont County 2022 Striping Project contractor’s application to S&L Industrial for final payment of $11,729.46 was approved.

The Fremont County 2022 Delineator Project contractor’s application to S&L Industrial for final payment of $38,702.25 was approved.

Bryan Warner was appointed to complete a term vacancy on the Fremont County MOVE Committee (Commissioner District 2) with a term expiration of 12/31/2024.

The Board approved a one-year subscription to Docusign for a cost of $4,800 for 1,000 transactions with funding through the LATC funding.