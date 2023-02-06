Amy Applegate ~ Wife and Mom

Being a Wife and a Mom is more than just mothering a Child or saying “I do”. It’s being there for the Kids. Being there for Me. It’s mentoring us, encouraging us, scolding us, and loving us. It’s being a Wife to a needy Husband and telling him he’s smart, even when he’s isn’t. It’s being a strong independent women, who can also show grace, when none is deserved. I could go on for hours. Happy Valentine Day for the rest of our lives.

~ Much love from John and the 2 tax deductibles ~

Love,

John Applegate

