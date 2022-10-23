Ameya Eddy Class 3-A State Champion

Lander sophomore Ameya Eddy is a state champion. The fleet-footed Lander Tiger ran away from the field in winning the Class 3-A race by over 10 seconds. Entering the race, senior Ryann Smith of Rawlins was the heavy favorite, but Eddy ran an excellent race in taking the title.

At the 1.7-mile mark of the 3.1-mile race, she trailed Smith by about 25 meters, but over the final section of the race she steadily gained on the Carbon County senior and pulled away in the last few hundred yards before entering the chute for the final 150 meters of the race. State Champion Ameya Eddy turned the corner into the final chute – {h/t Randy Tucker}

She led the Lady Tigers to a fourth-place finish overall, behind Cody, Evanston, and Powell.

She was one of three Fremont County athletes to finish in the top 10 in their prospective divisions and in the process earn all-state honors.

St. Stephen’s Nehemiah Divers was 10th in the Class 2-A boys, and Riverton junior Caden Chatfield was ninth after running in second place behind Mountain View’s Owen Burnett for most of the race. As Chatfield entered the final chute he collapsed on the course. It took him several seconds to regain his balance, and he began to walk, and then jog toward the finish line. In spite of the problem, Chatfield was ninth in Class 3-A. Caden Chatfield earned all-state honors with a top 10 finish – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The story of the meet came in the Class 2-A boys race. There were no Fremont County runners in the top 10 as the race boiled down to a three-team battle between the combined Rocky Mountain/Burlington team, Saratoga, and Tongue River.

The combined Big Horn County team edged the Saratoga squad by the narrowest of margins 28 to 29, Tongue River was a distant third.

Saratoga was paced by senior twins Grant and Grady Bartlett who finished first and second. Grant’s win completed a high school sweep with state championships in all four years of competition. Grant Bartlett finished his high school career as a four-time state champion – {h/t Randy Tucker} Grady Barlett of Saratoga ran strong in second place a the two-mile mark of the race – {h/t Randy Tucker}

With the state title on the line, the Panthers had Calvin Condict and Brayden Barkhurst finish 12th and 14th respectively. Added to the one-two finish by the Bartlett twins it gave them 28 points.

Howard, Brian, and Paul McNiven, all from Burlington High school, finished third, sixth, and 15th. Teammate Grant Winters, also from Burlington, was fourth and their total placings added up to 28, and they won the state title by a single point in the process.

Steve White, Billy Whiteplume, Martin Blackburn and Norman Willow worked the finish line assisting runners – {h/t Randy Tucker}

All Class State Cross County Championships – Wyoming Indian High School

Class 2-A

Girls Team Scores: 1. Saratoga 17, 2. Tongue River 57, 3. 71, 4. Hulett 77, 5. Glenrock 91, 6. Lovell 92, 7. Wind River 125, 8. Wyoming Indian 131, 9. Rocky Mountain/Burlington 139

Girls Top 10: 1. Mallory Jones, MOOR 21:20.5, 2. Marilee Williams, SAR 21:49.9, 3. Ruth Johnson, THM 21:57.5, 4. Anessa Luna, LOV 22:04.0, 5. Milan Scott, SAR, 22:18.7, 6. Allison Bromley, SAR 22:20.6, 7. Grace Perkins, TR 22:29.5, 8. Madison Teichman, SAR 22:31.7, 9. Madison Rodriguez, SAR 22:33.3, 10. Rhiwan Williams, SAR 22:35.0

Wind River Girls Results: 13. Faye Hellyer 23:57.5, 14. Cora Remacle 24:02.3, 48. Cadance Robison, 33:52.5, 50. Sheraye Spoonhunter 35:53.5

Wyoming Indian Girls Results: 29. Camellia Brown 26:50.7, 32. Roberta Whiteplume 27:38.9, 34. Gabriella Headley 28:28.7, 36. Takara Ferris 29:05.6, 39. Dionne Ferris 30:17.5, 46. Lynnai Harris 32:43.6, 49. Mylee Antelope 34:57.4

Ft. Washakie Girls Results: 40. Kayli Ferris 28:34.5

St. Stephen’s Girls Results: 50. Quiana Piper 31.07.9, 53. Yesenia Carrillo 31.24.7

Boys Team Scores: 1. Rocky Mountain/Burlington 28, 2. Saratoga 29, 3. Tongue River 52. 4. Big Horn 66, 5. Lovell 85, 6. Sundance 114, 7. Glenrock 134, 8. Wyoming Indian 137. 9. Wright 167

Boys Top 10: 1. Grant Bartlett, SAR 17:24.58, 2. Grady Bartlett, SAR 17:32.07, 3. Howard McNiven, RM/B 17:48.58, 5. Al Spotted, TR 18:28.54, 6. Brian McNiven, RM/B 18:36.31, 7. Ayden Moulton, GLN 18:4092, 8. Ethan Alliot, BH 18:44.87, 9. Marcus James, MOOR 18:53.19, 10. Nehemiah Divers, SS 18:53.84

Wyoming Indian Boys Results: 30. Colton SunRhodes 21:25.65, 31. Keiran McCorley 21:28.96, 34. Noah Red Willos 21:43.68, 42. Pecos SunRhodes 22:25.57, 47. Ron McElroy, JR. 23:10.31, 48. Parlayne Ferris 23:41.67, 52. Devin Fox 24:06.43

Ft. Washakie Boys Results: 38. Wesley Underwood 21:37.83, 68. Nakoke Washakie 28:06.61

St. Stephen’s Boys Results: 10. Nehemiah Divers 18:53.84, 25. Zion Sioux 20:43.74, 40. Rylan Day 21:40.58

Wind River Boys Results: 30. Graham Robison 20:56.60, 53. Logan Gardner 22:35.03, 70 Ford David 31:50.27 The Lander and Riverton girls start the race – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Class 3-A

Girls Team Scores: 1. Cody 58, 2. Evanston 71, 3. Powell 109, 4. Lander 118, 5. Rawlins 151, 6. Green River 161, 7. Worland 171, 8. Buffalo 206, 9. Torrington 235, 10. Lyman 236, 11. Douglas 296, 12. Pine Bluffs 321, 13. Riverton 337, 14. Wheatland 411

Girls Top 10: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 19:29.21, 2. Ryann Smith, RAW 19:39.76, 3. Taylen Stinson, COD 19:47.12, 4. Caprice Winn, MV 20:16.43, 5. Zena Tapia, WOR 20:28.27, 6. Karly Sabey, LYM 20:38.79, 7. Kinley Cooley, POW 20:44.42, 8. Blue Blackburn, LAN 20:46.21, 9. Eliza Day, EVN 20:52.70 10. Aav Stafford, COD 20:5528

Lander Girls Results: 1. Ameya Eddy 19:29.21, 7. Blue Blackburn 20:46.21, 28. Darian Bell 21:51.90, 38. Kyra Simonson 22:19.69, 44. Shayla Babits 22:49.13, 53. Marlee Jones 23:17.37, 60. Alandra French 23:47.71

Riverton Girls Results: 42. Kiana Swann 22:33.26, 52. Alexis Whiteplume 23:16.99, 76. Janeisa Whiteplume 25:17.35, 82. Samantha Krantz 26:43.70, 85. Whitney Wright 26:48.67 The Lander Tigers and Riverton Wolverines start the Class 3-A race – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Boys Team Scores: 1. Mountain View 71, 2. Evanston 89, 3. Cody 94, 4. Worland 96, 5. Buffalo 129, 6. Riverton 156, 7. Lander 173, 8. Torrington 186, 9. Rawlins 248, 10. Powell 255, 11. Douglas 337, 12. Green River 338, 13. Lyman 361, 14. Pine Bluffs 367, 15. Newcastle 432, 16. Wheatland 513

Boys Top 10: 1. Owen Burnett, MV 16:04.37, 2. Nathan Stevenson, GR 16:37.31, 3. Charlie Hulbert, COD 16:49.14, 4. Aydan Loya, TOR 16:57, 5. Jack Bishop, WOR 16:57.00, 6. Ben Stewart, COD 17:03.87, 7. Derek Parks, EVN 17:06.33, 8. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 17:10.57, 9. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 17:11.64, 10. Hyrum Baxter, EVN 17:12.33 Mack White and Gage Gose battled for air just seconds after finishing their race – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton Boys Results: 9. Kaden Chatfield 17:11.64, 25. Alexander Truax 18:02.27, 29. Jacob Castro 18:10.04, 45. Davian Spoonhunter 18:41.13, 48. Azaniah Guthrie 18:46.63, 59. Marshall Walton 19:05.56, 69. Kyler Heil 19:35.11

Lander Boys Results: 11. Diego Lobatos 17:22.54, 33. Gage Gose 18:15.92, 37. Mack White 18:23.37, 43. Reed McFadden 18:38.58, 49. Aquinas Lasnoski 18:47.85, 50. Logan Milek 18:48.45, 53. Shane Cunningham 18:53.00