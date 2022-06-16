American Rescue funds, subdivisions, budget and more on June 14

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners had a packed agenda for their Tuesday, June 14 meeting. The following is a breakdown of the meeting.

The Board approved Little Horse Creek Subdivision, a 5-lot simple subdivision located approximately 5.3 miles north of Dubois off of Horse Creek Road.

They also approved the Mountain View Acres fourth subdivision, lot 2 re-subdivision.

Advertisement

The vacation of the Rancho Caballero Subdivision, which was developed in 1981 and never completed, was approved.

The Board approved the Skyline Subdivision, tract 6 re-subdivisions, located outside of Lander just past Country Gardens Road.

John Angst and Carrie Johnson were appointed to 3-year terms on the Library Board, and Sherry Shelley was appointed to the 1-year term vacancy on the Library Board.

The first round of American Rescue funds in the amount of $3,583,350 was approved as follows:

Dispatch/Hudson/Lysite paging expansion – $58,154

Network upgrade for the Information Systems Department – $19,600

Griffey Hill Network Tower update for Information Systems Department – $90,000

Recreation Board – Heritage Trail Banks & Bollard Repairs – $56,000

Recreation Board – Youth Camp Solar Project – $165,000

Sheriff – tasers – $88,200

Treasurer – microfiche reader machine – $7,500

Transportation – Walk and Roll – $150,000

Transportation – 3 motor graders – $1,070,000

Buildings – Courthouse renovations – $840,000

County Clerk – Land Records Digitization Project – $300,000

Emergency Management ID System – $8,000

Fairgrounds and County Office parking lot asphalt projects – $700,000

Information Systems Department County Alert System – $15,000

Prevention Program – Drug Terminator and Advertise on WRTA Buses – $9,946

The capital revolving list for vehicles was approved in the amount of $1,375,964 minus trade-ins for a net of $1,248,127. Departments were Museum, Sheriff, Sheriff Jail, Prevention, Planning, Youth Services, Assessor, Extension, Vehicle Maintenance, Buildings, Commissioners and Transportation.

Advertisement

The proposed fiscal year budget 2022-23 was approved for advertising. The mill levy proposed is decreased from 12 mills to 10 mills this upcoming year. The public hearing will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 5:30 pm in the Commissioners’ Chambers with the adoption of the budget to be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, during the regular Commissioners’ meeting.