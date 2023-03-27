Amended policies, Frontier Academy calendars, and more to come before the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting currently includes seven action items, which are as follows:

A recommendation the Board adopts amended Policy 8092 “Restraint and Seclusion”; amended Administrative Regulation 8092-R “Restraint and Seclusion”; new Exhibit 8092-E “Physical Interaction/Restraint and Seclusion Incident Report” on first reading.

A recommendation the Board adopts the Frontier Academy calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

A recommendation the Board approves the job description for the Business Office Clerk as presented.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Chad Fallin as a RHS Head Girls Swimming & Diving Coach effective immediately and Dr. Brooks Whitmore as a Jackson / Aspen ELC Music Teacher effective May 26, 2023.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Rendezvous 4th Grade ELA Teacher Shanna Montgomery effective March 31, 2023, contingent on hiring a suitable replacement and per board policy.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Nicole Kelley as a Jackson Elementary School Principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Adair Aune as a Jackson Elementary Case Manager for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

