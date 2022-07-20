Amazing opportunity available at Westward Heights Care Center – Hiring an Assistant Director of Nursing

Job Details

Position: Assistant Director of Nursing

Full-time

Location: 150 Caring Way, Lander, WY 82520

Job Description

Opportunity for an amazing career, working with fabulous colleagues who become friends for life and the best residents ever!!!

If you’ve got a passion for excellence and a desire to make a difference in the lives of people, this might be the job for you! The Assistant Director of Nursing has the opportunity to positively interact with residents, guests, family members and team members daily. Assistant Directors of Nursing are passionate about providing the highest quality care possible, leading a great team of care givers and exceeding the expectations of those they serve and work with.

Qualified candidates will be licensed nurses with a current CPR Certification and leadership experience. They will possess high personal integrity, a caring attitude and portray a positive image.

Join a team of highly committed professionals who have the opportunity to do what they do best every day in an exceptional environment where learning and growth is encouraged and supported.

*Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM with rotating on-call schedule

*Health ($75 per month for employee)

*Free dental for employee

*Vision

*Mileage reimbursement for those living 15 miles or more from facility

*401k

*Yearly raise based on merit

*Refer-A-Friend bonus

*Tuition reimbursement

Schedule

Fixed weekly schedule

30-40 hours per week

