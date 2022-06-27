Albert (Bert) Oakley

Obituaries
Obituaries

On Monday, June 20, Albert (Bert) Oakley passed away at the University of Colorado hospital in Aurora. There will be a memorial sometime in September.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.