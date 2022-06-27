Albert (Bert) Oakley Obituaries June 27, 2022 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint On Monday, June 20, Albert (Bert) Oakley passed away at the University of Colorado hospital in Aurora. There will be a memorial sometime in September. Related Posts Special meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners Monday night Amanda Fehring - 2022 Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relay Races Championship results Amanda Fehring - Raiders split in Miles City Help us welcome this new #little: Brax Cantrell Sunny and warm out today; increasing chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday George Jetson meets the “Nanny State” Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!