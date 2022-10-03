Air service update scheduled for Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of bid awards for audit preparation services and financial statement and compliance reporting services for the fiscal year ending 2022.

The council will also consider a ground lease agreement with Fremont County for the “installation and operation of emergency communications equipment,” according to staff.

“Fremont County currently owns and operates emergency telecommunications equipment located on city property at Griffy Hill,” staff said in a memo. “Through grant funds, the county would like to abandon its existing equipment and install new, improved telecommunication equipment at a new site on Griffy Hill.”

Tuesday’s agenda also includes an update on air service at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

The council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.