Air service agreement, R-4 ordinances, board appointment on Riverton council agenda Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes the appointment of citizen Julie Buller to the Wind River Visitors Council Board.

The council will also consider two ordinances on second reading – one allowing developers to build open parking structures, and another making changes to some R-4 zoning requirements – and an amendment to the city’s air service agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Advertisement

A finance committee meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information visit the city website or call 856-2227.