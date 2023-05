(Fremont County, WY) – As County 10 reported yesterday, wildfires in Alberta, Canada are leading to very smoky, hazy conditions across the entire state and county that could “linger for days.“ Hazy sun at the County 10 Radio Station in Lander. h/t Vince Tropea The distant but normally visible mountains are blocked by smoke. h/t Vince Tropea

For Fremont County on May 19 specifically, air quality has been deemed “Unhealthy” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in the Lander, Riverton, Wind River and Dubois areas. h/t fire.air.gov h/t fire.air.gov

Fire.air.gov advises the following when air quality is “Unhealthy.”

h/t fire.air.gov