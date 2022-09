(Fremont County, WY) – Portions of Fremont County will be under both an air quality alert and a fire weather watch today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The air quality alert is in effect until 1:00 PM, and the fire weather watch from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

(The following posts were shared yesterday, and apply to today.)

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 1 PM this afternoon through 1 PM Tuesday, for northern and central portions of Wyoming. Smoke from wildfires in ID & MT increased over these areas yesterday and will remain in place today. #wywx #wyfire pic.twitter.com/1rVKkSFWbK — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 12, 2022