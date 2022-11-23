Agreements, extension and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 22. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The annual compensation agreement with the University of Wyoming and Fremont County was approved for the 4-H Educator position, currently held by Jennifer Matosky.

The settlement agreement between Fremont County and Leslie Hamilton was approved for a .44-acre plot of land in order for the Wiggins Fork bridge replacement project to proceed next spring.

The MASA Wyoming Employer Benefit Agreement was approved.

The Board approved a six-month extension for the MOVE grant funding for Wyoming Wood Products.

The Planning and Transportation Department will work with WYDOT regarding their process to vacate both Shrine Club and Chittim Roads from their inventory and turn them over to the city of Lander and Fremont County, respectively.

Authorization was given for ARPA funding for several courthouse remodeling projects, with final bids to be approved when received: 1) Duralast roofing membrane to cover the outdoor court area for the Circuit Court remodel project, not to exceed $83,000; 2) HVAC rooftop units, not to exceed $20,000; and 3) asbestos abatement in the courthouse hallway floors, not to exceed $63,035.

The Board approved a variance request from the Popo Agie Ranch Estates for the installation of armoring rock along the elevated section of county road along the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River.

The Board approved the recommendation from the Executive Health Committee to hire an applicant for the position of a Wellness/Safety Director.