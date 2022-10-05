Agreements, appointments, approvals and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, October 4. Below is a recap of the meeting.

An agreement between Fremont County government and Fine Line Painting and Construction was approved for painting courthouse lobbies and hallways for an amount not to exceed $22,600.00 with ARPA funding.

An agreement between Fremont County government and Gales Carpet One Floor and Home was approved for new carpet for courthouse lobbies and hallways not to exceed $72,889.44 with ARPA funding.

The bid for Axon Enterprises, Inc. for tasers for the Sheriff’s Office was approved in the amount of $88,200.00 with ARPA funding.

A notice of award was approved for S&L Industrial, Inc. for the Fremont County 2022 Striping Project for a contract price of $238,867.20.

The week of October 2-8, 2022, was proclaimed as National 4-H week.

The Board regretfully accepted the resignation of Melinda Cox as the Executive Director of Fremont County Treatment Courts and Juvenile Justice Services.

The Board ratified the lifting of the Fremont County Fire Ban, effective September 26, 2022.

The bid from 2M Construction was approved in the amount of $375,000.00 for crushing at the Lost Wells and Lost Cabin pit.

The Board approved the retail liquor license transfer of ownership from Greg Rochlitz D/B/A Lou’s Midvale Store to Midvale Station LLC D/B/A Midvale Station.

A lease with the city of Riverton was approved for use of premises on Griffey Hill for the construction, use and maintenance of a Fremont County communications tower.

A Lynx Alert System was approved in the amount of $18,250.00 for the county alert system funded by ARPA funding.

Lost Wells Butte filing no. 1 lots 37D, 37E and 37F replat was approved.

Resolution no. 2022-21 “Appointment of a special prosecutor” was approved with the Sweetwater County and prosecuting attorney’s office.

Erin Shirley was appointed to fill a partial term on the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission, with a term to expire June 30, 2023.

Maralyne Middour was appointed to fill a partial term on the Fremont County Fair Board, with a term to expire December 31, 2023.

Kyle Larson was appointed to fill a partial term on the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District, with a term to expire December 31, 2023.

Milan Vinich was selected as the Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator.