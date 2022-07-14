Ag bonds program rules open for public comment

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is seeking input from the public on rules for the Revenue Bonds for Agricultural Processing Projects program.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, the Agricultural Processing Project Bonds statute was signed into law (SF0009) and codified at W.S. 9-12-109(b). The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects. These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process.

Draft rules are available to review at wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments.

The WBC is accepting comments for this program, as well as for the Connect Wyoming and SSBCI – Venture Capital programs, until August 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT. Please submit any feedback to [email protected] and include the program you are commenting on in the subject line of your email.

The Business Council appreciates all comments and the public’s support in this process.