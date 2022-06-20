Afton City won big at 89th Annual State Firemen’s Association Convention Saturday evening; Lander nabbed four awards

(Lander, WY) – The 89th Annual State Firemen’s Association Convention was held in Lander from June 16-18 this year, which culminated in a first place win for Afton City at the awards ceremony in the Community Center Saturday evening.

Six-tenths of a second was all that stood between Afton (137.37 seconds) and third place finishers Newcastle (137.97 seconds), with Torrington City (137.51 seconds) in a very close second place. 3rd Place Winners Newcastle. h/t Vince Tropea photo 2nd Place Winners Torrington City. h/t Vince Tropea photo 1st Place Winners Afton City. h/t Vince Tropea photo



Each year at the convention, fire departments across the state compete in speed trials for various events, which are totalled at the very end.

Advertisement

These events include: Replace, WYE, Double Male Double Female, Cellar, and the Wet Test, with the top three finishers for each of those events listed below (teams that took home more than one award are only pictured once).

Replace:

1st Place – Newcastle (30.25 seconds)

2nd Place – Afton City (31.49 seconds)

3rd Place – Torrington City (33.16 seconds)



WYE:

1st Place – Afton Rural (22.07 seconds)

2nd Place – Lander City #1 (22.20 seconds)

3rd Place – Afton City (23.11 seconds)



Double Male Double Female:



1st Place – Newcastle (37.38 seconds)

2nd Place – Afton City (38.25 seconds)

3rd Place – Torrington City (40.39 seconds)



Cellar:



1st Place – Torrington City (15.1 seconds)

2nd Place – Lander City #1 (16.22 seconds)

3rd Place – Afton Rural (16.36 seconds)



Wet Test:



1st Place – Newcastle (16.28 seconds)

2nd Place – Torrington Rural (18.75 seconds)

3rd Place – Wheatland



Lander and Riverton were also recipients of the Sportsman and Hard Luck awards.

h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



The following folks were also recognized for individual awards: Brian Erickson, Afton City (Nozzle); Mike Lira, Torrington City (Axe); Logan Wilkes, Afton City (Plug); Glen Magee, Afton City (Breaker); and Andrew Bingaman, Lander #2 (Clamp).

Individual award winners, including Lander’s Andrew Bingaman. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Check out some more photos and videos of the convention below, and congratulations to all the firefighters who participated! Lander’s Josh Heninger announces the weekend’s winners. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo Lander’s Ian Kraft acts as the day’s grill master. h/t Vince Tropea photo



