Trinity Lutheran Church will hold services throughout the Advent season on Wednesday evenings. Please join these services at 7 p.m. at the church, 419 E. Park Ave in Riverton.

Before the service each week, the church invites attendees to enjoy a soup supper at 5:30 p.m.

Advent services will be held December 13th, and 20th.

Public notice paid for by Trinity Lutheran Church