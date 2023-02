(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni schools are cancelling activity buses and after school tutoring for February 14, due to poor weather and road conditions, according to the school Facebook page.

The full message is below.

“Due to weather and poor road conditions we have decided not to run activity buses this afternoon. We are also canceling all after school tutoring. After school Practices will be optional but will have to get their own ride home. Sorry for the inconvenience”

