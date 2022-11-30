Activate10: Wyoming Indian High School senior selected to play at 2022 Indigenous Bowl; BBQ lunch fundraiser taking place tomorrow

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian High School (WIHS) senior and Chiefs football player Kalijah Day was recently selected as one of 60 indigenous athletes by the 7g Foundation, to play in the 5th Annual 2022 Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kalijah Day, #14, stands with his fellow Chiefs. h/t Tiffany Day Facebook page photo

The Indigenous Bowl and clinic will take place December 7-11, and is the “premier event for the 7G Foundation to further the goal of molding the next 7 generations of Native leaders through education, athletics, culture and real-world support.”

“He is such a humble and respectful young man and his dad and I couldn’t be more proud of him as well as all his family,” commented his mother Tiffany, who also shared that he is the first Native American senior football player to be selected and participate in the Bowl from the Wind River Indian reservation.

“Our family is always extremely proud of him, and this just adds to a lot of what he has already accomplished so far.”

Tiffany told County 10 that Kalijah ants to attend the University of Wyoming where his Auntie works as the new Native American Program Coordinator

“We’re just Thankful he wants to stay close to home because he loves Wyoming and where he comes from.”

To help with expenses to get Kalijah to Minneapolis, there will be a BBQ lunch sale tomorrow at St. Michael’s Parish in Ethete, from 11:30 AM until sold out, as well as a star quilt raffle (and folks can donate directly to his Cash app: $kalijaday3).