Activate10: Two local businesses helping raise funds for Alley family

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – On June 23 & 29 two local businesses are hosting fundraiser events in honor of Chrissy Alley, who passed away on May 26. All proceeds raised at both events will go to her husband Logan and their young daughter Sterling.

On Thursday, June 23 head over to Daylight Donuts for a $5 scoop of pink, sparkly ice cream happening all day until they are sold out.

On Wednesday, June 29 hit up RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ in the City Hall parking lot for pulled pork sandwiches, nachos or smoked hot dogs, along with strawberry key lime pie, pink cupcakes, pink lemonade, and specialty sides. They’ll be there starting at 11 am until sold out.