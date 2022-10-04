#Activate10: Two fundraisers planned for Miranda Townsend

(Riverton, WY) – The community has come together to plan two community fundraisers for Dr. Miranda Townsend, who is recovering from an August 4 accident involving a horse.

On Saturday, October 8 the Tri-Valley 4H Club of Fremont County and Riverton FFA have planned a chili supper from 5-7:30 pm at the Fremont Center. The evening will include both a live and silent auction. Click here for more info.

On Saturday, October 15 The Stock Doc organized a fundraiser concert. Check out “Almost Elton John” live at the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center at 7 pm. Tickets are $30, and all ages are welcome. Details on the poster below.

The GoFundMe is also still active for the Townsend family and can be found here.

