Activate10: Riverton Special Olympics annual Steak Dinner fundraiser returns April 22

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Special Olympics is excited to announce the return of its biggest annual fundraiser, the Steak Dinner. After a three-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, the Steak Dinner is happening on Saturday, April 22 at St. Margaret’s Gym.

Doors open at 5 pm and dinner will be served at 6 pm. Individual tickets are $50 and corporate tables are available for $750 or $500 (see details on the flyer below). Special Olympics Athletes are selling individual tickets, or call the numbers listed below to purchase a corporate table.

All proceeds stay local and benefit the Riverton program. These funds help purchase uniforms, equipment, and provide transportation and lodging to all of their Area and State events. It also helps pay any facility rental fees for practice and additional expenses the athletes may incur when competing.

Donations for the live and silent auctions are also being sought. All donations are tax-deductible and can be dropped off at Community Entry Services (CES), 2441 Peck Ave., Riverton, during business hours. h/t Riverton Special Olympics

In full disclosure, County 10’s Amanda Fehring is on the Riverton Special Olympics Management Team.