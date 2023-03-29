Activate10: Riverton High School After Prom fundraiser underway

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – With prom right around the corner, the Riverton High School After Prom Committee is fundraising for their annual event to keep the “Wolverines safe and off the roads on prom night.”

The Committee has organized several fun activities for prom goers, including an escape room, ax throwing, cash cab and more.

“All kinds of little things where they hopefully are enticed to stay the entire night,” shared Committee Chair Kristen Paskett.

This year it will be held at Rustler Gym, Student Center and Cafeteria at Central Wyoming College.

“It’s all donation-based,” Kristen continued. “So the more we have, the better prizes we can get. Our goal is for every kid that comes to after prom to leave with some sort of prize.”

