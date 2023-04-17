Activate10: RHS Culinary team Garage Sale Fundraiser happening April 22

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Culinary team will go up against 47 other states at the ProStart National Culinary Competition next month, and right now, they are raising funds to travel to Washington, D.C. for the competition.

Their next fundraiser is a Community Garage Sale and Craft Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Riverton High School Career Center. Donate your items for the RHS Culinary team to sell or buy a table for $25 and sell your own. Details are on the flyer below.

The students won State in Cheyenne earlier this year.

“Our menu was pretty different than the teams that we were competing against,” coach Kelli Gard shared. “They had theirs like it was at a five-star restaurant, really fancy, and they were priced really, really high. And we just kind of stuck in our wheelhouse. We did very simple, reasonably priced menu items. And in the end, that’s one of the things that judges praised us for. The other thing they praised us for is the chef said, the best, most delicious foods have five ingredients or less, but they’re the hardest to execute because you can only judge off of those five ingredients, and they said that our students knocked it out of the park.”

The Culinary students traveling to D.C. are Allison Perez, Kendra Peterson, Izzy Kuegeler, and Oswaldo Peña.

They will have to make a three-course meal in under an hour, which includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. They can’t use any electricity and only two butane burners.

“We have gotten a lot of community sponsors already, and we’re just so grateful,” Gard continued. “We have a really great community that supports our kids. So I really appreciate that.”